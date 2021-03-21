Brendan Steele (golfer) sinks shot of the month at Honda Classic

Brendan Steele, golfer Photo : Golf Digest

He didn’t call bank, but Brendan Steele may have hit the shot of the weekend.



I know, I know. We have two ongoing basketball tournaments with wild upsets and plays. But just take a look at this 15 footer. It will likely be the best you’ll see all day.

The arc on that thing, it’s Steph Curry like.

Another camera angle of Steele’s shot shows his playing partner, Joaquin Niemann, almost falling to the ground in disbelief — sort of like an Illinois fan this afternoon.

It’s good to see some players actually have some luck at the Honda Classic. For the past few days we’ve seen some unforgiving lies and even worse shots.

Take Wesley Bryan, for example. He found himself in the mud on Friday without any shoes… or pants. And it went about as well as you expected.

A day later, we got some extra good whiff s.

Brendan Steele won’t win the tournament, but the ball bounced his way today. Sometimes, just a little luck is more than you can hope for in March.