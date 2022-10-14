What do athletes, politicians, and celebrities all have in common?

They usually blame the media when they screw up.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a recent statement. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM [University of Southern Mississippi], a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Before we get to the “alleged” screenshots from Favre that show he was heavily involved with “allegedly” diverting millions away from poor Black people in Mississippi, let’s first address how Favre’s claim that this entire situation has been made up by the media, is in a statement he released to… the media. As FOX News digital published his rebuttal.

This is like when people get mad because they think that certain stories aren’t getting reported without realizing that they only know about the subject matter because someone reported it.

Last month, Mississippi Today published a story about how the state’s former governor assisted Favre in using welfare funding, allegedly, to pay for a volleyball stadium at his daughter’s school — the University of Southern Mississippi, where he played his college ball. The text messages paint a picture of Favre & Co. deliberately diverting funds, allegedly, from the poor to give even more to the rich. Favre denies the accusations and no charges have been filed against him at this time. However, at least six people have been arrested, including five who have pleaded guilty in the incident in which a Mississippi state audit discovered that $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds had been diverted.

“Obviously, Mr. Favre knew that he was being paid in government funds, based on the texts,” Mississippi auditor Shad White told The Associated Press earlier this week. “He knew that those funds were coming from the Department of Human Services. He’s obviously acknowledged that he needed to repay those funds, too.”

The texts are beyond damming.

“Was just thinking that here is the way to do it!!” Favre texted. “If you were to pay me is there anyway [sic] the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre asked in another.

There’s also a 2018 text from Brett Favre to former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant where the Hall of Fame quarterback suggests they use the prison industry to construct the lockers — which is tantamount to slave labor.

The walls are closing in around Favre and he knows it. And while this story hasn’t received nearly the same amount of mainstream attention as it would have if Favre hadn’t been diverting funds, allegedly, from poor Black people, things are changing — especially as Favre is trying to act like this is some fairy tale that reporters made up.

The drama around Ime Udoka is becoming an afterthought, as a story that combines pop culture, gossip, and the NBA has lost steam as the Boston Celtics are moving on without him. And with the return of Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors, the interest in the NBA’s other big soap opera is lessening.

Favre can’t hide being “bigger” news anymore. It’s like watching a quarterback realize that there’s nothing they can do to stop the oncoming blitz that’s headed their way. Brace for impact, Brett. Because while you think we’re dumb enough to believe you did nothing wrong, we’re smart enough to know that blaming the media is always a last-ditch effort of the guilty.