Brett Quigley leads after 2 rounds at Furyk & Friends

Brett Quigley fired a second consecutive 5-under-par 67 to overtake the lead after 36 holes at the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

Quigley sits at 10-under 134, one stroke ahead of Jerry Kelly, who shot 68 and heads into Sunday's final round in solo second.

Four players are three shots off the lead in a tie for third, including first-round leader Scott Parel, who shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday.

Quigley seeks his second win on the Champions Tour and his first since 2020. He got off to a blistering start Saturday, carding birdies on the first three holes en route to six for his round. He recorded one bogey, his first of the tournament.

"Pretty nice playing golf," Quigley said. "Actually, had a great day today playing with Jerry (Kelly) and Parel, so it was an easy round today. But playing nice, doing a lot of things well. Just know I've got to keep going, got to keep shooting low out here, but certainly pleased with the first two days."

Kelly is gunning for his 12th win on tour and first this season. He's right on the heels of Quigley after posting five birdies against a bogey.

"I'm feeling really good," Kelly said. "I'm feeling good that I feel like there's a lot left in the tank after those two rounds. If I keep playing the way I'm playing, this game is going to start finally coming around. I'm excited that I'm in position, and I'm waiting for that really good one and I hope it's tomorrow."

Steve Flesch shot 67 to leap 13 spots into the group tied for third at 7 under, joining Miguel Angel Jimenez (2nd round 69), Richard Green (69) and Parel. Flesch's 67 matched the low round of the day.

Defending champion and Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker sits T12 after also matching the low round 67.

John Daly withdrew from the event.

—Field Level Media