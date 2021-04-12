Britt Reid finally charged with DWI as tale of two justice departments on display in Kansas City and Minneapolis

Photo : Getty Images

The difference in the two justice systems in America couldn’t be more stark.

Last night, Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. Police say Wright was initially pulled over because of an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The officer who shot and killed Wright, according to the Minneapolis officials, believed she was firing her Taser.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutors are just now getting around to charging Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs coach and the son of head coach Andy Reid, with Driving While Intoxicated — with serious injury, more than two months after he crashed his car into that of a stranded motorist who had pulled over on the side of the road.

According to police, Reid had a blood alcohol level of .113 and was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone just before the crash. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Reid told officers he had two to three drinks in addition to taking his prescription Adderall. Though police say they saw obvious signs of impairment, Reid was taken to the hospital for surgery on his groin and was never arrested.

Meanwhile, Ariel Young, a five-year old girl who was in the parked car when Reid hit it, remains hospitalized. She has emerged from a coma, but is unable to walk or talk. The lawyer for Young’s family, Tom Porto, said it’s likely she will suffer from brain damage for the rest of her life. A GoFundMe established to defray her medical bills has raised more than $544,000 to date.

Driving While Intoxicated resulting in severe injury or death is a Class D felony in Missouri, meaning Reid is facing up to seven years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Britt Reid was previously convicted of a DUI in 2008. He served five months in prison for that offense in conjunction with a road-rage incident in which he brandished a gun at another driver.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.