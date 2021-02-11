Britt Reid is gone from the Chiefs as 5-year old Ariel remains in coma

Britt Reid, son of KC head coach Andy Reid, is no longer with the organization, after causing an accident that left a 5-year old girl in a coma. Image : Getty Images

One week after Britt Reid, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid’s son, caused a car accident and admitted to police officers that he had been drinking, many people are left wondering if there will be ramifications from the NFL and/or the Chiefs organization. Conveniently enough for the Chiefs, Britt Reid’s contract was expiring, so they might feel like they are off the hook. Britt Reid is no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This feels like the Chad Wheeler situation with the Seahawks, where the Seahawks are essentially saying “He’s no longer with the team, so it’s not our problem. Best wishes.” That said, while I would hope that the Chiefs organization would speak loud and clear on this issue, it would feel hollow and disingenuous coming from a team that has made the clear decision to prioritize winning above off the field issues. No team has a track record of domestic violence as ripe and impalpable as the Chiefs, including past employee Kareem Hunt and current employees Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Baker (who they just signed yesterday), and Frank Clark. At least the league is investigating Britt Reid’s case under their personal conduct policy, I guess.

The grossness and wide-ranging league issues aside, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of the fact that a five-year-old is still fighting for her life. An update as of February 11 from the GoFundMe created for the family of Ariel Young, which has now raised over $450,000:



“Hello again,



Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family in a time like this. She remains in a coma and there are no changes today. I’m hopeful that the next time I update this page it’s with better news.

When sending a message to this page if you don’t mind, can you please include where you are from, I’d like to print the messages out and show Ariel one day when she is older so she can see the huge outpouring of love and support she has from all over the world.

Thank you all again.

Tiffany Verhulst and family ❤️”

I truly hope that the league will look into this, step up and support the family of the victim and offer help. And then look to make changes to its standards for off-the-field issues. I hope it will, but I’m doubtful.

