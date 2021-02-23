Broadcast team member forgets glasses, thinks Russell Westbrook is Isaiah Thomas

Not Isaiah Thomas Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

Sometimes we all get stuck thinking about the past when we shouldn’t.



And that’s exactly what the people at Spectrum Sportsnet were doing when showing their graphic of the Wizards starting lineup before their matchup with the Lakers.

Someone in their production department had a brain fart and thought Russell Westbrook had plastic surgery to look like Isaiah Thomas.

Advertisement

What makes this whole situation even funnier is that the Wizards are playing good basketball right now, which is a sight rarer than a solar eclipse in recent years.

Westbrook finally turned in his construction hat and isn’t building commercial real estate with his bricks.

The Wizards are 5-0 in their last five games and they are being led by All-Star Bradley Beal who is averaging 33.4 points per game over this stretch.

Advertisement

Beal will be an All-Star starter this season after being snubbed multiple times over the years. Many have called for the superstar guard to get out of Washington and go to a contender, but Beal has been on the record saying that he doesn’t want to leave his situation in D.C.

The Wizards are currently in the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference at 11-17. Will they be able to keep their win streak up to make a run for the playoffs?

Advertisement

We’ll have to wait and see.

First things first though: They need to make sure the people broadcasting their games get their players’ pictures right.