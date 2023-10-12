Brock Boeser's 4-goal explosion sends Canucks past Oilers

Brock Boeser scored four goals to lead the Vancouver Canucks to an 8-1 win against the visiting Edmonton Oilers in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Boeser tied the Vancouver record for goals in a game, producing the 12th such contest. The most recent player to join the list had been Daniel Sedin against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2004.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and three assists, Quinn Hughes added three assists and Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for Vancouver. Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua also scored as the Canucks matched their highest goal total ever in a season opener, tying the feat produced in 1978 and 1987.

Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. Oilers goalie Jack Campbell stopped 12 of 16 shots before he was replaced by Stuart Skinner, who finished with 13 saves and yielded four goals.

Garland gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 8:06 of the first period when he scored off a centering pass from Pettersson.

Boeser scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a backhand feed from Miller to stretch the lead to 2-0 at 11:27 of the first.

Boeser made it 3-0 when he batted the puck out of the air about knee high and into the net at 4:03 of the second period.

Boeser recorded his fourth NHL hat trick when Pettersson's centering pass went off his skate and into the net for a 4-0 lead at 7:30 of the second period, ending the night for Campbell.

Draisaitl scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right faceoff circle with Edmonton on an power play to cut the lead to 4-1 at 8:20 of the second. The Canucks went on a power play shortly afterward, and Pettersson scored to make it 4-1 at 11:08.

Boeser then notched his fourth goal off a rebound to increase the margin to 6-1 at 5:43 of the third.

Miller scored with a wrist shot from above the right circle while on another power play for a 7-1 lead at 6:55.

Casey DeSmith replaced Demko at 8:14 and stopped all five shots he faced.

Joshua made it 8-1 at 14:48.

Because of injuries and salary-cap limitations, both teams played with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

—Field Level Media