Bronny James will have to speak for himself — eventually

You’ve known about him for years. You’ve read about how he’s worth millions via NIL. And you’ve seen his highlights. But, have you actually heard him speak? Probably not. And more than likely that trend will continue on Tuesday night when Bronny James takes part in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game that’s scheduled to air at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

When you were blasted on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 17 with a headline that read “The Chosen One,” it makes sense why Lebron James and his wife Savannah have been extra careful with media attention when it comes to their children. It’s been reported that Bronny hasn’t done any media interviews during the lead-up to Tuesday night’s game.

In fact, an August 2022 Sports Illustrated story may still be the only time he’s given an interview. “It is, I’m told, Bryce’s first interview, and one of Bronny’s first real sit-downs,” wrote Chris Ballard.



“I was born into it, so I feel like the path was already chosen,’ he says. ‘But my dad is cool enough to let me take whatever path I want if I wanted to not pursue basketball. But I think basketball is going to be my thing, for sure.” (Bryce says he thinks it’s his thing as well, though with less conviction. ‘I just tried it, and it turned out I really liked it.’) And yes, Bronny says he hopes to play in the NBA, but he’s not counting on it. ‘I’ll see what happens. I’m going to be playing basketball. If [I] go down that path, then it is what it is.’ If the NBA doesn’t pan out, “I’m cool.”

Slam dunk

On Monday night, Bronny made headlines when he took part in the game’s Slam Dunk contest 20 years after his father participated in the same event.

All eyes will be on Bronny James Tuesday night, just like they’ve been for the past few years as he still hasn’t announced where he’s going to play college ball at. But while you’re watching, it will probably be the only sense you have that gets to experience Lebron James’ firstborn, as it will be a shocker if he addressed the media. But at some point, he’s going to have to step to the mic and speak for himself.

