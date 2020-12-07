Browns are no longer worse than three-week-old sewage

Browns QB Baker Mayfield showed up and showed out in yesterday’s win over the Titans. Image : Getty Images

You know it’s 2020 when the Cleveland Browns are being considered for Super Bowl contention.



The Browns just went on the road and stomped the AFC South-leading Titans harder than an Alpha at a homecoming step show.



Yesterday, the offensive line gave quarterback Baker Mayfield a pocket cleaner than a Pine-Sol bottle dipped in Clorox bleach. Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns in the game.



It was arguably the best performance of his career.



The Browns led the Titans by 31 points at one point in the game. Tennessee would put forth a better effort in the second half to make it close but the game was already out of reach.



It’s not debatable that the Titans laid an egg bigger than an Ostrich on steroids but you have to give this Browns team some credit. They were hitting on all cylinders yesterday and looked like a team that could make a run in the playoffs.



Mayfield likely won’t keep having performances like he did in Nashville yesterday, but the team has great stability in other areas that can make the game easier for Mayfield to only have to make a few plays when needed.



The Browns lead the league in rushing yards per game behind stellar running back Nick Chubb and versatile backfield threat Kareem Hunt. The running game has been a staple for this team all season and has allowed Mayfield to take a backseat for this team to succeed.



The Browns are ranked fourth in the league in turnover differential. This is due in large part to a defense that has been very opportunistic this season and is ranked in the top ten in rushing defense.



Add that to the fact that Mayfield is not being asked to make as many plays as he was the year before, which limits the possibility of him making bad decisions with the football, then you have a team that can legitimately be a tough out in the playoffs.



First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has completely redesigned this team and has them looking nothing like the pile of Montana cow manure that we’ve seen for the better part of two decades.



The Browns are 9-3 now and in a prime position for a wildcard spot in the AFC.



Cleveland can shock the world this postseason if it continues to play this well.

