A poor, foolish possum somehow made its way into the stands at Thursday night’s Jets-Browns game, in Cleveland. Maybe he’s a big Baker Mayfield fan! It’s unlikely the little fellow had a valid ticket—as such, he was captured and put into a box by a jersey-clad gentleman who seems really admirably comfortable handling large hissing dumpster mammals.

Wherever he is taken after this embarrassing moment—wherever, even animal hell—is surely better than a Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and Browns, in Cleveland.