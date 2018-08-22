Bob Wylie has 25 years of NFL coaching experience, with another 20 years in college and the CFL. The Browns’ offensive line coach even helps the programmers for the Madden series develop realistic-looking O-line play. According to his Browns bio, he’s also “a licensed pilot, an amateur magician and an accomplished musician.”

A real Renaissance man! Well, except in one area: He does not believe in stretching. We learned this on last night’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which you can view in the video above. He also theorized teams stretched to the Glenn Miller Orchestra in the 1940s.

Miller, incidentally, died in a plane crash in World War II.