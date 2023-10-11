Bruins spoil Connor Bedard's first NHL goal, rally past Blackhawks

Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, but the host Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-1, season-opening win over Chicago on Wednesday night.

David Pastrnak scored twice after Trent Frederic netted the first Boston goal, and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced as Boston won for the 16th time in its last 17 regular-season games.

Matthew Poitras (19 years, 215 days) became the ninth-youngest player in Bruins history to record a point in his NHL debut, assisting on Frederic's game-tying goal.

Bedard had a game-high six shots on goal in 21:44 of time on ice, though Boston finished with a 34-21 edge in that department.

With his goal, Bedard became the fourth-ever No. 1 overall pick, and first since Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14, to record points in each of his first two career games as an 18-year-old. Bedard had an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Arvid Soderblom made 32 saves for Chicago.

After coming up short on two power plays and killing off a penalty in the second, the Bruins grabbed a 2-1 lead at 13:09 of the period when Pastrnak took Milan Lucic's cross-ice feed and whipped home a shot from high on the left circle.

Lucic's assist was his first point with the Bruins since March 31, 2015.

Pastrnak iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third.

Bedard lifted Chicago to a 1-0 advantage 5:37 into the game. After taking a shot from the right circle off a give-and-go with Ryan Donato, Bedard picked up the puck from Taylor Hall, circled the net and stuffed the puck inside the left post.

Boston leveled the score 11:22 into the first as Frederic tipped in Brandon Carlo's shot from above the left-wing circle. Poitras logged the secondary assist, threading a pass to Carlo for the initial shot that created the tip.

Hall did not return for the final frame after taking a hit from former teammate Carlo in the second, with his only shift thereafter coming on a power play.

—Field Level Media