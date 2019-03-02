The Phillies’ introductory press conference for the newly-acquired Bryce Harper went about how you’d expect. It was ceremonial without being too regal, there were a handful of canned phrases about remaining with one team for a long time and building team culture, and Harper said that he wants to bring a championship to the wrong city. This was a clear slip up, but surely Nats fans everywhere are grinning from ear to ear at the comment and making jokes about how Harper’s new contract might have just done that for their town.

It just goes to show that you can take the man out of D.C. sports, but you can’t take the D.C. sports out of the man. (That’s how the saying goes, right?)