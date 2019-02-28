Photo: Rich Schultz (Getty)

After a long, stupid, painful process in free agency, Bryce Harper will be staying in the NL East. Jon Heyman first reported that the ex-Nationals outfielder will be going to Philly, and several other prominent baseball reporters confirmed it shortly after. Harper and the Phillies were reportedly “significantly apart” on dollars after negotiations Wednesday night.

Harper’s new contract with the Phillies is for 13 years and $330 million, $5 million more than Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year deal.

Harper was courted, at various times throughout the winter, by the Nationals, Cubs, Angels, Yankees, Padres, White Sox, and Giants. San Francisco met with Harper this week and made a big push to sign him, but it seems that Philly’s offer. Given that the Nationals reportedly came into free agency prepared to offer Harper 10 years and $300 million, he clearly valued getting the longest possible deal, without deferrals or opt-outs. He also reportedly has a no-trade clause.