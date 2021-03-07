Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau hits another moonshot, should come back to Earth shortly

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Bryson DeChambeau sets a course record drive on the 6th hole at Bay Hill for the second straight day.
Image: Getty Images

For the second day in a row, Bryson DeChambeau hit another drive over a lake. Like, 377 yards over a lake. That’s seven yards longer than his record-breaking shot on Saturday.

On the same hole yesterday, DeChambeau launched a 370-yard drive over the water. It was the longest drive on No. 6 since 2003. Today, DeChambeau broke yesterday’s record.

Pro golfers rarely test the waters at the sixth — a daunting 555 yard par five. But not DeChambeau.

For reference, take a look at where most golfers choose to hit their first shot yesterday. Now look at where Bryson hit his two days in a row.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy tried to DeChambeau the lake earlier today and launched his ball into the water… twice.

Despite a second shot shank at the sixth, DeChambeau would go on to make birdie, giving him a tie for the lead in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This afternoon, DeChambeau is a part of the final pairing where he’ll shoot to win his eighth PGA Tour victory.

