Everything Bryson DeChambeau said is wrong. Every. Thing. Which you knew, because most everything he says while on the PGA Tour is idiotic. But after returning from Japan and testing positive for COVID he’s the perfect example of how this nation is held back by uninformed, ignorant chewed boogers.



“I’d rather give the vaccine to people who need it.”

There is no vaccine shortage in this country. In fact, we have too much. A lot is going to waste. We’re begging people to take the ones we have.

“I’m a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health.”

Clearly you’re not.

“I don’t think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing. My dad is a perfect example. He got it [the vaccine] early on because he’s a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don’t want to take away that ability.”

Again, see above.

“Now as time goes on, if it [the vaccine] is mainstream, really, really mainstream, then yeah.”

What the fuck does this even mean? An overwh el ming majority of people have taken it, if that’s what he means. Does he need some visible braindead hilljacks like himself to take it on TV to be convinced? There couldn’t be more information available for someone like this dolt.

“It was bound to happen,”

No, ox. It wasn’t. That’s what the vaccine is for. To prevent it from being “bound to happen.” That’s the deal with herd immunity. It removes “bound to happen.”

And FYI Bryson, according to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 95 percent of hospitalizations and people dying from this disease are among unvaccinated people.

Why am I forced to share a planet with rock people like this?