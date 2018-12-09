Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In a game that will likely be used to begin sleep studies for decades to come, the Eagles waited until the second half to score their first points of the day. Carson Wentz connected with Alshon Jeffrey for a two-yard touchdown throw just one play after Philly’s defense picked off Dak Prescott on the previous drive. As teams are one to do in the era of lax celebration rules, the Eagles prepared themselves to celebrate the touchdown as a group. But the Cowboys weren’t having it. Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and Antwuan Woods all walked towards the collection of Philly players, got in the way of any post-scoring joy and likely said something to the effect of “I’m not touching you.” Some light pushing ensued, but nothing serious broke out.



This is kind of a dick move on the Cowboys’ part because it’s the type of thing that could escalate drastically in other scenarios and force the No Fun League to end group celebrations altogether. At the same time, I can’t imagine not enjoying this if you’re a Cowboys fan. Let’s just hope the Dallas defense gets over itself soon enough so that we can see the Eagles’ planned celebration in full sometime this game.