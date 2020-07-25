C.J. Mosley Rips NFL's Protocols & Jets Deal Adams

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley blasted the NFL and the NFLPA over their deal limiting players’ behavior while saying nothing of coaches and owners. Image : Getty

The NFL’s agreed upon protocols appear doomed from the start, and C.J. Mosley sees right through the league’s unbalanced expectations.

Advertisement

The New York Jets linebacker unleashed a thread of tweets Saturday afternoon criticizing the news that broke earlier in the day regarding details limiting players’ social contact this season. The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed that players will not be able to visit indoor bars, night clubs, concerts, professional sporting events or church services that exceed 25 percent capacity. However, they can attend indoor house parties with 15 people or less. Players can visit bars or restaurants for take out only.



Advertisement

Mosley’s point of dissension with the news was that he didn’t have a say in its approval. He also pointed out that coaches and team management are not held to that same protocol. Adding, that the NFL’s situation isn’t like the NBA where everyone is housed inside a figurative bubble for months at a time.

Mosley does make a good point, there is no way they can hold players to that standard and not put those same expectations on those who will be around them daily.

It’s a highly transmittable virus and it doesn’t stay away just because you want it to. There have to be actions taken by everyone, not just the money-generating athletes.

Even with the protocol, there are some foreseeable problematic pieces such as the ability to attend house parties of any size. Fifteen or less will limit an outbreak if that happens but still, this just seems very questionable.

Advertisement

But there are stories out there where food delivery drivers have gotten COVID-19. With that in mind, anyone making contact with people outside of their household could be exposed.

In other Jets news, the team dealt star safety Jamal Adams for a player and three picks, two them first-rounders,

Advertisement

Shortly after the news broke Friday that an agreement was met in regards to player monetary contributions for the season and health protocol, Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay — Tardif announced he will not be playing this season.

Advertisement

The Canadian also happens to hold a medical doctor degree and has been working at a local Montrel hospital during the pandemic.