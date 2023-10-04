Caitlin Clark unsure if she'll leave for WNBA after this season

Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark is entering her fourth season at Iowa and it may not be her last.

The All-American and reigning National Player of the Year is unsure if she will declare for the WNBA Draft following this season.

Clark could opt to use her COVID season of eligibility that athletes were granted during the pandemic and play a fifth season for the Hawkeyes.

"I'm going to know when I need to know," Clark said at Iowa's media day on Wednesday. "I think it's very similar to my college decision. It's like I'm in the recruiting process again.

"It's really not something I think about every day or let weigh on me. I'm focused on helping this team be the best they can be. The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut. I'm not going to do a lot of research on what's better. I'm going to trust my gut and go with that."

Clark led Iowa to the national title game last season before the club fell to LSU.

She had a season for the ages by averaging 27.8 points, second nationally, while leading the country in 8.6 assists per game and 3-point baskets (140). She also averaged 7.1 rebounds. Clark swept the major player of the year awards, including the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.

Clark also scored 191 points during the NCAA Tournament, a record. She also contributed 60 assists.

So how much is there to prove at Iowa? Clark wants to win the national title and also just wants to enjoy a time in life that she will never again experience.

"Time goes so fast, and being able to soak in every single second, I think that's how I'm viewing this," Clark said. "A lot of these moments are going to be some of the best moments of my life.

"In recruiting, I knew there were a lot of good options, but in my heart I wanted to be here. I think it's going to be the same when I make the decision to stay here or leave."

The 6-foot Clark is highly popular in the state as a native of West Des Moines. She has received multiple NIL deals due to her popularity.

She enters the 2023-24 season with career averages of 27.2 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 100 games with the Hawkeyes. She has scored 2,717 points and made 347 3-pointers.

—Field Level Media