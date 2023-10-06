NCAA

Cameron Epps, Oklahoma State Shut Down K-State

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oklahoma State&#39;s Cameron Epps (7) returns an interception for a touchdown in front of Kansas State&#39;s Hayden Gillum (55) in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Okla., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Oklahoma State's Cameron Epps (7) returns an interception for a touchdown in front of Kansas State's Hayden Gillum (55) in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Okla., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Image: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cameron Epps picked off two Will Howard first-half passes, including a pick-6, as Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas State 29-21 Friday night in Stillwater, Okla.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Ollie Gordon II rushed for 136 yards against the K-State defense that came into the game ranked sixth in FBS in rushing defense. Alan Bowman was 19-of-35 for 235 yards for Oklahoma State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Advertisement

But it was Epps, Nickolas Martin and the defense that shined for the Cowboys. Martin led OSU with 16 tackles and a pick. The Cowboys held Will Howard to 15-of-34 for 152 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Kansas State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Advertisement

OSU's Alex Haletied his career-long with a 53-yard field goal to open the second-half scoring. K-State then marched deep into O-State territory but turned it over on downs. The Cowboys responded with another Hale field goal.

Advertisement

Treshaun Ward's 11-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter cut it to 26-15. Howard scored the 2-point conversion. The Cowboys got Hale's fifth field goal after K-State failed on fourth-and-3 on its own 26-yard line.

Howard's 6-yard touchdown run cut it to a one-score game. K-State stopped the Cowboys on back-to-back drives, taking over at their own 25 with 3:00 left. But the Wildcats couldn't get past midfield.

Advertisement

After holding K-State to its first opening drive without a touchdown this season, Oklahoma State scored its first opening-drive touchdown. Ollie Gordon punched it in from the 2-yard line to cap a 15-play, 72-yard drive. The Cowboys were 3-for-3 on third downs on the drive.

On the next drive, Epps picked off Howard, the fifth straight game Howard has thrown a first-half interception. The Cowboys could not capitalize, but after another three-and-out, a Hale 43-yard field goal gave them a 10-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Wildcats finally got on the board on a 1-yard pass from Howard to Ben Sinnott. Out of an empty backfield with trips to the left, Howard went around the right side and raced untouched 70 yards to the 1-yard line two plays earlier.

Hale's 34-yard field goal with 0:55 left in the quarter gave the Cowboys a 13-7 lead. Epps then grabbed his second interception of the half and returned it for a touchdown and a 20-7 halftime lead.

Advertisement

The Cowboys have won eight of the last nine meetings in Stillwater.

—Field Level Media