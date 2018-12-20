Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, long a skilled troll, is gearing up to play the Steelers this week and probably sack Ben Roethlisberger a bunch. The Steelers have been ass on the road lately, and though their backs are against the wall, the Saints still have the No. 1 seed to play for, so they’re not going to roll over for a team that has away losses to the Raiders and Broncos in the last four weeks.



Jordan was being asked a question about the Steelers offense today when he took issue with a reporter’s assertion that Roethlisberger was a Hall of Fame-level quarterback. Jordan is never one to pass up an opportunity to troll the opposing quarterback, so he held court on the topic for a while.

Invoking Eli Manning to win an argument is always a good sign that someone is messing with you.