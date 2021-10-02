Why did anyone think Carson Wentz would work in Indy?

I get that a change of scenery can do a lot of people good, but I never bought that it could turn maybe the worst quarterback in 2020 into one that could contend for a Super Bowl. It’s crazy to me that so many in the national media would set the expectations so high for Wentz just because he was traded, especially when he was only traded because of his poor play.

Advertisement

“He’s got talent around him. There’s a good football team in Indy,” said Dan Orlovsky, someone who probably lies in bed staring at a Carson Wentz Fathead on his ceiling. “This is an 11-5 football team last year that is very much so the same team back — the same team back, but more talented… The expectation is for Carson Wentz to win the division and win a playoff game.”

“The standard is 2017, not 2019… and I believe he can pull it off,” said Stephen A. Smith.

“I’m not a Wentz fan, but if he can revive his career anywhere, it’s with that coach who was his coordinator obviously in Philadelphia, behind that offensive line, which well might be the best in football, and that running game which just is right up there at the top of the league. So when you’ve got those components, you’ve got a chance,” said Skip Bayless.

Aaaaand 0-3. AKA Jets-Giants-Lions territory. The Colts still might turn this thing around, but at 0-3 you can pretty much count out the playoffs, which is one of the minimum requirements for winning a playoff game as Orlovsky thought they would.

That Skip Bayless quote is some of the softer support for Wentz — basically just saying that he’s going to a good team — but it points to a lot of the reasons people were saying that Wentz would revive his career. The problem is Quentin Nelson can only protect the quarterback, he can’t make the throws for him.

Let’s try an exercise in critical thinking, which I realize is a super pretentious thing to say, but just bear with me. We have two quarterbacks: QB A and QB B. QB A is bad, but took a starting job away from QB B. It would stand to reason that QB B is also bad, right? Even worse than QB A.

Advertisement

Get ready to have your minds blown. QB A is Jalen Hurts, and QB B is Carson Wentz. This is the biggest reason I never understood the Wentz hype. Oftentimes the same people who said that Wentz would be an MVP candidate were the ones saying that Jalen Hurts’ days are numbered in Philadelphia. But Wentz was so bad that he was benched for Hurts! I feel like I’m screaming into the void out here. Maybe I’m the crazy one.

That exercise in critical thinking was mainly directed at Dan Orlovsky, who said this on the Pat McAfee show: “They’re not close as players. Carson Wentz is superior as a player.”

Advertisement

I repeat: Wentz was benched for Hurts! You’re worshiping a false prophet, Daniel!

But it all comes back to “the roster.” Indy’s is way better than Philly’s and that will make all the difference, right? Last year Wentz had a QBR of 41.9, good for 28th among qualified players. This year, with the O-line, and the running game, and the receivers, and the former coordinator, he has improved to 38.9.

Advertisement

Wait.

That tracks, because he just isn’t that good. It also tracks that he’s trailing Jalen Hurts’ 41.2 QBR this year, because for the final time, Hurts took his job.

Advertisement

I don’t mean to hate on Wentz. He actually is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, even if he didn’t play in the game. He was on the roster and played a big part in getting them there. It’s just ridiculous to keep acting like he’s still that guy, when all the evidence is to the contrary.