As we near the halfway point of the NBA Playoffs, it’s a good time to take inventory of what’s working, and what’s driving viewers to dive for the mute button any time they hear Lizzo’s “Now here go!” at the top of that commercial for cruise ships. While I could do an entire post about how I’d rather have my eardrums ruptured than listen to Oliver Malcom’s “The Jungle” that plays in the background of Apple’s ads for a green iPhone, I’ll limit it to a blurb to go along with other blurbs about off-putting viewing experiences from the NBA Playoffs.



If you’re saying, ”But Sean, what happened to the ‘what’s working’ portion that you alluded to in the lede?” — let me stop you there, and leave. Casually dropped, extremely specific references to The Office aside, I had to lure you in somehow, and now that you’re here, we can dispatch with the pleasantries. Pretty much all of the positives from TNT and ESPN’s playoff coverage come from the Inside the NBA crew, and as much fun as aggregating the idiotic antics of Charles, Shaq, and Kenny is, they get enough (too much?) praise.

So, without further stream of consciousness from my dumb ass, here are four things that need to be dropped from the NBA Playoffs.