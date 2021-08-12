I understand that in the NFL coaches and players have to act like they are holding top secret information when they speak about potential lineups but at this point, it’s just getting ridiculous.



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is still holding out on telling the media who will be their starting quarterback in their first preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns.



This led to questions about if the coveted No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, was in danger of losing what many people thought would be a shoe-n the starting position.



When asked about the possibility of Lawrence not being the starter when the Jaguars take on the Texans in a month for the regular-season opener, Meyer responded by saying this.



“Is there really a chance? I think we’ll answer that as we get closer,” Meyer said according to NFL.com.



Obviously, both Lawrence and former starter Gardner Minshew will play in the preseason opener against the Browns, but Meyer needs to stop wasting everyone’s time with the coach speak.



He spoke very highly of Minshew to reporters saying that the soon-to-be backup has earned his respect.



“He’s earned my respect. I love that guy,” Meyer said of Minshew. “He’s a warrior, competitor. He’s a fighter. I told him that. I just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day, every day.”



But let’s not get it twisted. Lawrence should be the guy in Jacksonville. He’s one of the best quarterback prospects in the past 10 seasons and they need to ride with him through the ups and downs during his rookie season.



Even if Minshew has looked slightly better in practice, the goal of the organization should be to prepare itself to compete in the future and you do that by getting Lawrence some experience and some real-time game reps to start this season.



If, somehow, Lawrence is healthy and he isn’t the guy that takes the first snaps against the Browns tonight, e veryone in the Jacksonville organization should be looking at Urban Meyer sideways.