Love is certainly not the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Philadelphia — despite it being called the City of Brotherly Love or having a statue of the word. I don’t care how high of a note Musiq Soulchild hit in his 2000 Billboard Top 100 single.



This city’s sports fans booed local legend Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game, Michael Irvin when he injured his neck, and had a jail and courtroom inside Veterans Stadium, the former landfill where football and baseball games were played. That being said, if there was ever a time to catch them in a good mood, it’s right now.



After a tough start to the NBA season, the 76ers have won four of their last six games, the Phillies are tied 2-all with the Houston Astros in the World Series, and the Eagles are undefeated going into tonight’s game against the lowly Houston Texans.



What with the general disappointment that the Sixers have been the last four years following their “process” of losing an embarrassing amount of games to draft Jahlil Okafor, Markelle Fultz, and Ben Simmons, Philadelphia sports fans, the time to find love and happiness in your city is now. Two couples have gone viral with their success, a pair of rookies and some up-and-coming youngsters.



Jim Lindrooth was in the street partying with his friends and the fans after the Phillies won the NLCS in late October. He was passing out beers and in the process, he lost his friends. One of the people to who he passed a beer volunteered to help him find his friends by hoisting him up on her shoulders — and it worked. Unfortunately, he quickly lost track of the woman.



One of his friends posted on Facebook that Jim was looking to make contact with the woman, and then the good people of Philadelphia tried to create their own real-life rom-com. Jim had the city of wingmen at his side trying to help him find her, and eventually, he got in contact with Erin Sweeney. It turns out they’re both single, and there’s only a two-year difference in age. They talked via social media direct messaging, and according to the Washington Post, the two received tickets for Game 4 from a law firm. If the two do indeed make a love connection, look for Will Smith to executive produce a movie about them titled, “Heart and Shoulders: A Philadelphia Love Story.”



On Sunday, in the parking lot at the Eagles game, a couple decided to take steps to make their love official. Save your corny jumbotron proposals, in Philadelphia asking for a hand in marriage requires true intimacy.



A couple was filmed shotgunning beers together, because what better way for a couple to connect than getting hops into their bloodstream as fast as possible? The man got through his beer faster and then quickly snapped down on one knee to ask his girlfriend to marry him right as the crowd finished chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” She posted the video on Twitter, which was apparently filmed by strangers because they reconnected in the comments. What a city.

I guess oysters and passion fruit don’t quite get the job done in Philly. Salt of the earth people, who like their steak chopped and placed into buns, all they need is a beer and a W. That’s how you find love in Philadelphia.

