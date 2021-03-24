Candace Parker keeps cooking Shaq like BBQ chicken

How Candace Parker looks at the things that come out of Shaq’s mouth on a regular basis. Image : Getty Images

Candace Parker making Shaquille O’Neal look like an idiot on national television is now a regular occurrence. It’s becoming a must-see event on Tuesday nights.



Yesterday’s TNT postgame was no different. Parker made O’Neal put some respect on her name after Shaq tried to get cute.

“You were defensive player of the year?” Shaq asked Parker .

“Take the surprise out your voice, Shaq,” she responded.

It will be an all-time quotable from Parker.

The conversation had centered around Warriors forward Draymond Green, and his comments on a podcast that aired earlier that day. Green called himself the best defender to ever play in the NBA, and caught backlash from other defensive standouts like Tony Allen.

It started a national argument amongst basketball heads on whether Green could classify himself as one of the best defensive players ever. When the TNT crew debated it late last night, Parker made sure that everyone knew her qualifications for speaking on defensive play.

And when Shaq didn’t come with the right energy, Parker put him in his place like a three-year-old toddler touching too much stuff in the store.

This isn’t the first time Parker has ethered O’Neal on the TNT set. A few weeks ago, she had to teach him how to play the game of basketball in 2021.

In a more recent exchange, Parker had to put O’Neal in his place about his suggestion to lower the rims in the WNBA so players could dunk. Many WNBA players are against the idea of lowering the rim because they say it would be a setback for the game. Other players in the association have been in favor of lowering the rims in the past.

It’s fun to see the Chicago Sky star embarrass the NBA legend every week and O’Neal has been a good sport about it. O’Neal jokingly said that Parker was “bullying” him on-air last night.

I’d tune in to see Parker roast Shaq every week. Their dynamic makes for fun television.