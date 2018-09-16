Photo: Isaac Brekken (AP)

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez eked out a narrow majority decision win over Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in Las Vegas tonight to hand the Kazakh slugger his first career loss and snag the WBA, WBC, and IBO championship belts. The rematch was a much closer fight than the first go-round, which GGG won in the ring but was ruled a draw because of a truly Dadaist scorecard from Adelaide Byrd. Tonight, Glenn Feldman had it 114-114, while Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld gave Canelo a 115-113 victory.



Canelo earned his victory in the early rounds, as he got inside GGG’s longer arms and mixed up his punches nicely. Golovkin landed some monster shots in the later rounds and even made Álvarez wobbly with a big right uppercut in the tenth. I had it 115-113 Golovkin, but I’m a dumbass and it was a close enough fight that the result isn’t a blatant robbery like the first matchup

Here is the big reveal, featuring a picturesque rivulet of blood trickling from Golovkin’s eye socket.

Since GGG won the first fight and everyone knows it, there had better be a rubber match forthcoming.