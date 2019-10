After the Cardinals tore the Braves a new asshole in Wednesday’s series-clinching 13–1 Game 5 win, Cards manager Mike Shildt ripped them yet another poop valve in his triumphant, fuck-laden postgame talk in front of his team:

With Wednesday’s victory, the Cardinals’ strange and brief tenure as the lesser of two evils in a series has thankfully come to a close, and we can once again root against them.