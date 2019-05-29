Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty)

Folks, we got a series! After getting absolutely trounced in the final 39 minutes of Game 1, the St. Louis Blues showed that this Stanley Cup Final would not be a repeat of 1970. Rather than allow themselves to get steamrolled by the Bruins in Game 2, the Blues held their ground and beat Boston in overtime, 3-2, to tie the series at one-all and head back to St. Louis with home-ice advantage.

Both teams scored two in a manic first period, but after that, the game was a hard-fought stalemate until finally Carl Gunnarson scored the winner at 3:51 of OT. Gunnarsson, who fired a laser off the post with two minutes to go in the third period, had never scored a goal in 56 playoff games before tonight. But you wouldn’t know it from the deadliness of his long shot through traffic, which came when the Blues had a man advantage thanks to a delayed penalty call.

This is the Blues’ first Stanley Cup Final win ever, despite appearing in three at the very beginning of their existence. St. Louis is going to be a goddamn noise hazard for Game 3 on Saturday.