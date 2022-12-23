Days after agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal to serve as San Fran’s shortstop of the foreseeable future, former Astros SS , Carlos Correa regurgitated his Giants agreement and opted to occupy third base for the Mets for the next 12 years instead at a marked down $315 million rate. Correa’s about-face on the San Francisco Giants was a shock to the Major League Baseball community.

Moonwalking out of a deal engraved in the public’s consciousness for the last few days will leave an indelible mark on the future of the two franchises that intersect in this garden of forking paths. For San Francisco, they’ll always be forced to wonder what could have been with Arson...er, Aaron Judge and Correa this summer. There have been rumors of back issues swirling around Correa and after his physical something scared them away from the 28-year-old All-Star or tempted them to tinker with their offer. Their introductory press conference was canceled, but nobody actually expected Correa to dump the Giants so quickly.

It may be years before we realize the long-lasting ramifications of Correa’s change of heart. Voided deals and trades have swung the history and moods of entire fanbases before. Here are a few that have created reverberations that were felt for a generation and some that can be felt today.