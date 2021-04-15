Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Carlos Ródon's near perfection and some good dealing going on in Chicago

Sam Fels
You can put it on the boooooooooard!! Yes!
Image: Getty Images

Carlos Rodón of the White Sox twirled the second no-hitter of the MLB season, and narrowly missed out on a perfect game. Two outs short of the perfecto, he hit Roberto Perez on a misplaced slider. It would have been the White Sox’s fourth perfect game — setting and new record for a franchise — and first since Philip Humber somehow did it in 2012.

So both no-no’s of 2021 were a HBP from perfect, as San Diego’s Joe Musgrove’s only base runner was Joey Gallo, whom he had plunked with a first-pitch fastball in the fourth. So two, no-walk no-hitters in less than a month.

It’s been quite the series on the South Side, after the Giolito-Bieber doing their best Wesley-Inigo impression Tuesday night. Rodón has been a figure of frustration for Sox fans for years now, teasing as a dominant starter, while injuries, inconsistency, and needing a GPS for the strike zone have kept him from even being a competent one. He’s still got a lot of questions to answer as he’s only thrown 160 innings the past three seasons, but it must be affirming for him to have a night like this after all of it.

What might not be, though Rodón certainly won’t mind, is that the moment a lot of people will remember most from the game is Yermin Mercedes disintegrating a baseball:

That sound. That sound is pure violence. He’s hitting .500 with a slugging percentage of .816 at the moment. That would be a good OPS.

Sam Fels

