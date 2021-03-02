Carmelo Anthony squashes the “Melo” “debate” between him and LaMelo Ball

Melo and LaMelo aren’t here for your generation bickering . Image : Getty Images

It’s been a point of contention for a little while now between the younger Gen Z kids and the older millennials about who should claim the name “Melo” in the NBA these days.





Should it be future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, who has had the rights to the nickname for nearly 20 years in this league, or young flashy point guard LaMelo Ball, who is the frontrunner for rookie of the year?



After the Trailblazers’ 123-111 win over the Hornets last night, the Portland forward spoke about the young Charlotte guard, and said it was “an honor” for LaMelo to rock the nickname. Anthony, who also made the “three to the dome” celebration popular among the basketball world, has “blessed” Ball to continue using it as one of his staples.



“I’m me, … there’s nothing nobody can do, nobody can say,” said Anthony. “I think LaMelo is somebody who is going to be in this game for a long time so the name “Melo” … you might as well continue getting used to that or stay with it.



“It’s an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it, for him to do the celebration it’s an honor it’s a blessing and it’s a respect thing for me,” Anthony explained.



Anthony went for 29 points last night on 60 percent shooting from three. It was a vintage performance from a league legend, and one of the best scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. Ball, on the other hand, finished with 30 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds.



The two players swapped jerseys and took a picture together after the game as a sign of respect.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, in February Ball had one of the best months from a teenager in NBA history and it put him in a rare stratosphere with the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Amidst the whole stupidity that is the “Gen Z vs Millennial” debate on social media, it was nice to see the older generation go out of their way to show love to a promising young talent. Maybe the two Melos can lead the way in burying the hatchet between the two “warring” factions. Two Melos are better than one.