Carson Wentz pouts as Jalen Hurts shines

Now benched, and with Jalen Hurts likely starting the remainder of the season, Carson Wentz seemingly wants out of Philadelphia. Photo : Getty Images

If Carson Wentz remains the Eagles backup, he’ll want out of Philadelphia. That’s according to an ESPN report released today.

Sources told Adam Schefter that Wentz isn’t happy with the ongoing quarterback situation that currently has him on the second string to a rookie, Jalen Hurts.

Wentz has been playing like crap all year, and has a 3-8-1 record as a starter in 2020. If he wants to do that somewhere else, by all means — go.

Three weeks ago, Hurts stepped in for Wentz, who was benched in a game against Green Bay. The rookie filled in admirably, then got a start, and a win, in the next game vs. the Saints.

Hurts will likely start the Eagles’ final two games as the team tries to win a division with a losing record.

Philadelphia will have to figure out what to do with their highly-paid QB relatively soon. Sometime in March, Wentz’s $22 million base salary becomes guaranteed money. But if Hurts balls out for the rest of the year, the quarterback question could be answered easily.

The Eagles, though, don’t want their former No. 2 draft pick to go anywhere — at least not yet. A week ago, team sources told Schefter that the organization plans to keep Wentz. Reminder: he was once the favorite to win MVP in 2017 before he tore his ACL. After Nick Foles stepped in to win a Super Bowl win in 2018, Wentz returned to his starting role and led the Eagles to two consecutive playoff seasons.

Wentz’s former teammate, Torrey Smith, took to Twitter to vouch for the QB writing, “Y’all are out of your mind if you think Carson Wentz can’t ball because of this one season.”

Are we?

Carson Wentz hasn’t played in every game and he still has thrown the most interceptions in 2020. He’s been sacked 10 times more than any other QB in the NFL and he has the second-lowest quarterback rating behind Sam Darnold. Yes, this is just one season. But it’s a particularly bad one for Wentz.

However uncomfortable he may be, Carson Wentz will be a backup quarterback for the remainder of the year.

Who knows, he could be riding the bench in 2021 too.