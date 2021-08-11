After all of the drama surrounding Carson Wentz’s foot, which sparked major questions about the Colts’ chances this season, there seems to be some hope for both the quarterback and the Horseshoe.



According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, both Wentz and pro bowl guard Quenton Nelson are recovering well from their foot surgeries and both could be available for Indy’s season opener on September 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz had surgery on August 2, and the team announced last week that Nelson had undergone the same procedure as his future quarterback. The Colts gave an interesting timeline for both injuries, that being 5-12 weeks which seems to be a very wide range for recovery. One one end both players would be healthy enough to play before Week 1, the other means they’d be out until Week 7 or 8.

Wentz will start his rehab next week but there were good signs around the Colts’ facility when he was spotted walking around without a walking boot sans limp.

This season is huge for Wentz as he tries to revitalize his career. He’s coming off a season in Philly where he was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles were forced to make a change and go to Jalen Hurts as the starter late in the season.

Wentz is reuniting with his old offensive coordinator Frank Reich, Indianapolis’ head coach. While Wentz was under Reich’s tutelage, he was an MVP-level quarterback in 2017 before he got hurt late in that season. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that year anyway behind stellar play from backup Nick Foles and that Eagles defense.

The missed practice time will likely impact how smooth Wentz can make the transition to being that guy for the Colts. Yet, if Indy can get him into the lineup before Week 1 without risking another injury, then they’ll probably be able to accurately assess Wentz by Week 7 or 8. Both him and Nelson would have had time to get acclimated with the offense at that point.

The way it all goes could mean the difference between playoffs or early vacation for Mr. Wentz and the team out of Nap town.