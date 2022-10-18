Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets awarded Kevin Porter Jr. with a four-year, $84 million contract following a superb season in which he asserted himself as their starting point guard. Nine months ago, he threw a projectile at John Lucas, one of the most respected assistants in the NBA, and then stormed out of the arena at halftime. During KPJ’s only season at USC, he was suspended indefinitely for “personal conduct issues. The only reason KPJ is in the Rockets’ lineup is because Cleveland’s tolerance for KPJ’s behavior grew so thin they shipped out their first-round pick in 2019 to Houston for a late second-round selection. “How could this go wrong? Fortunately, the contract is laden with so many incentives that it’s one of the few multi-year contracts in the NBA that is guaranteed for only one year.

