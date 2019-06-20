Photo: Nam Y. Huh (AP)

The Boston Celtics used the 22nd pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft to select first-team All-American Grant Williams from Tennessee. Williams is a skilled, undersized forward and the son of a NASA safety engineer. I mention his parentage because being privy to mom’s insider knowledge of space and physics and, uhh, third-grade astronomy has convinced young Grant Williams that the earth is, in fact, spherical.

“Kyrie’s Earth-is-flat theory is just scientifically not true. But, ah, that’s the one thing I can debunk, if we’re being pretty honest, because that’s just, it’s just not true at all.”

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has made it clear in the past that he’s not “against” anyone who “thinks the earth is round,” but how would he handle having such an outspoken round-earther on his very own team? Unfortunately, with rumors pointing to Kyrie leaving town this summer, we may never know.