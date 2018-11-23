Central Florida star quarterback McKenzie Milton took a shotgun snap on third-and-7 in Friday’s game against South Florida and, after a playaction fake, kept the ball and raced around the right end of the defense, where he ran into a pair of South Florida defenders, one of whom went low. What happened to Milton’s knee in the ensuing collision was just unbelievably gruesome:

The cause is different, but the devastation reminds me of Shaun Livingston’s injury back in 2007—a knee that has bent 90 degrees in a completely unexpected direction. The game of course came to a screeching halt as the attention of everyone in the stadium fixed on Milton:

Milton is a 21-year-old junior who has had a prolific career at UCF, winning AAC offensive player of the year honors in 2017 after throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns, a performance that was good for eighth in Heisman voting. He has almost certainly played his last snap of this season; with medical redshirt waivers, this injury isn’t necessarily a career-ender, but, holy shit, I will be thrilled for him if he is soon able to walk normally.