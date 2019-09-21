Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines had their asses handed to them in a 35-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Michigan was fresh off a bye, mercifully given two weeks to prepare for the Badgers and their scary-good running back Jonathan Taylor, and it went about as poorly as it could go. Michigan was undisciplined, outplayed, fumble city—bad, bad, bad!

After an ugly, scoreless first half for the Wolverines, in which they gave up 28 straight points, the broadcast returned to the studio, where former Wolverine Charles Woodson awaited, making his debut on Fox’s new college football show. Though he could barely speak and mostly only glared, Woodson’s message came through loud and clear.

“I’m sick about how Michigan football looks right now,” Woodson said after the game ended. “And I came here on this show—this is my first weekend on Big Noon Kickoff—and I came here with high expectations of how my team was going to look in front of you guys. And I’ll be honest with you, man, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed by that.”

Urban Meyer, on the other hand, seems to be doing just fine. Cool!

