Manchester United haven’t had much of the ball through the first half of today’s FA Cup match against Chelsea, and when they have gotten possession they haven’t managed to produce very many crips passages of play. They lead 2-0 at half time, though, because they have Paul Pogba.



Pogba, who has been dominant ever since United shitcanned José Mourinho, was the key figure in both of United’s first-half goals. The first one saw him looping a beautiful cross to the back post to find a streaking Ander Herrera:

On the second he was both catalyst and finisher, finding Marcus Rashford with a through ball and then sprinting all the way into the center of the box to head home Rashford’s cross:

Pogba has the skill, vision, power, and speed necessary to be the best player on the field in every game he plays in. He is that today.