Okay, this is a pedantic grievance, but if you’re on Deadspin you come here for or at least tolerate the pedantry. This tweet from NBC Sports’ Chicago Bears site is wrong as hell:

If you’ve watched, say, a single episode of Game of Thrones, you’d know that the dragons are buddies with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. If you watched the new trailer that dropped today, you’d know that. Hell, if you just watched the two-second scene referenced in the tweet, you’d know that. Nobody here is eating anybody else. This meme makes it seem like the Bears’ defensive players are owned by Kirk Cousins and friendly toward Aaron Rodgers. Tweet sucks!

Then again, the penultimate episode of Season 7 did reveal that dragons can be, let’s say, manipulated by sufficiently powerful parties. Perhaps NBCSBears has some inside info on what’ll happen to Daenerys and Jon. Or, they accidentally made Kirk Cousins into Khalil Mack’s and Akiem Hicks’s mom.