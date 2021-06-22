Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with third felony in decade

Frank Clark Photo : Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is filled to the brim with elite weapons. Well, last night we learned that their defense has some weapons of their own, just not the kind any football team wants to have.



Chiefs star edge-rusher Frank Clark was charged with felony illegal firearm possession after police discovered an Uzi tucked away in a duffel bag in Clark’s SUV during a “routine traffic stop” in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, this latest infraction by Clark is just another in a long line of criminal behaviors from the 2020 Super Bowl champion.

Most recently, Clark was arrested in March of this year on another felony gun charge when California Highway Patrol recovered two loaded firearms from Clark’s car. Much like his arrest yesterday, Clark was released on bail less than 24 hours after being charged.

However, the felony gun charges are just the tip of the iceberg for Clark. While still attending the University of Michigan in 2014, he was charged with domestic violence and assault after an altercation with his then-girlfriend at a hotel in Sandusky, Ohio. Clark was dismissed from the Michigan football team after this incident. According to witness reports, Clark’s girlfriend’s brothers came out of the room screaming that Clark was “killing our sister.” Other witnesses reported seeing the girl unconscious on the ground while Clark screamed at onlookers. Clark claims that he never touched his girlfriend, but reports indicate that the woman had bruise marks on her cheek and red marks on her neck. Clark’s charge was reduced to fourth-degree disorderly conduct, with Clark completing a 25-week domestic violence course.

Just two years prior, while still attending the University of Michigan, Clark pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree home invasion after stealing a MacBook Air from a dorm room across the hall from him. Clark faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $3,000 fine, but the charge was ultimately expunged under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which offers first-time offenders a chance to keep their criminal record clean as long as they complete probation. Clark was given a one-game suspension from the Michigan football team.

The Chiefs made no comment after Clark’s first firearm arrest in March. They have yet to comment on last night’s felony gun charge as well. The Chiefs are no stranger to players with criminal issues. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was charged with domestic violence and assault while he was in college. Those charges were a large reason why many teams did not want to risk drafting the speedy wideout. Hill also underwent a child abuse investigation, but was ultimately not charged. Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt also found himself in hot water when the NFL investigated three incidents in which Hunt was allegedly involved in physical altercations — including one with a woman at a Cleveland hotel in 2018.