Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffers apparent right foot injury

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce exited Sunday's game in the second quarter against the host Minnesota Vikings with an apparent right foot injury.

The CBS broadcast confirmed Kelce was getting X-rays on his right foot in the locker room.

Kansas City said Kelce was questionable to return for the second half. However, he didn't play a single snap on an 11-play touchdown drive to open the third quarter in which the Chiefs took a 20-13 lead.

After making a catch late in the second quarter, Kelce planted his right foot and slipped awkwardly on the turf and went down untouched. He jogged off the field under his own power and spoke with trainers on the sideline before walking to the locker room.

Before leaving the game, Kelce had five catches for 22 yards.

Kelce, who turned 34 on Thursday, is an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Taylor Swift, whose relationship with Kelce has drawn international headlines, reportedly was not in attendance at Minneapolis for Sunday's game.

—Field Level Media