Image: CBS

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was taken to a hospital after he suffered a shoulder injury early in today’s 40-26 win over the Jaguars. He won’t need surgery, but he’ll be out for a few weeks, according to Pro Football Talk.



Hill caught a pass in the first quarter and was quickly brought down by cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The receiver came up wincing and stayed on the sideline as the drive continued.

After the game, Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder provided detail on Hill’s bad shoulder. It’s apparently not season-ending, but he’ll miss some time.

“[Hill] had a sternoclavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum,” Burkholder said. “Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back. If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there’s more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn’t have any medical issues but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center [Jacksonville] and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg who is an ortho-trauma physician.”

Advertisement

Huh. Sounds bad!