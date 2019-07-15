When you’re a child, it’s surely cool to have the New Jersey Devils’ mascot show up to your birthday shindig, but what’s much more impressive is when NJ Devil gets overwhelmed by the play parachute, starts running around, and shatters a glass window. How many kids get to say that happened at their party?

Come for the utter silence once NJ Devil makes a boo-boo, but stay for one mom’s scathing bon mot: “Nailed it.”

Here’s another angle that offers a better view of the shock afterward:

The birthday boy’s father logged into Twitter to assure everyone that NJ Devil hadn’t suffered from any injuries, besides embarrassment.

Way to go, Devil!

H/t to Alex