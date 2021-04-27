Chris Paul is the MVP this season, don’t be stupid

MVP Photo : Getty Images

CP3 should be the MVP this season.



It’s no question that Chris Paul’s impact on the Phoenix Suns this season has made him one of the most valuable players in the entire league. Paul is averaging 16.1 points per game, 8,7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. He’s taken the Suns from the 10nth spot in the Western Conference last season to the two spot this year with the playoffs around the corner.

Last night against the Knicks, Paul showed us exactly what he’s been doing all season, and why he should be the frontrunner for the award this year. He closed out a hot New York team that was on a winning streak with clutch bucket after clutch bucket.

If the award is truly a measure of a player’s impact on their team and their success then Paul is the clearest definition of what the MVP award represents this year. You got other guys in the league that can argue their case like Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. If Curry wasn’t playing this season the Warriors would be picking in the lottery. If Jokic wasn’t hooping for the Nuggets they’d be a No. 10 seed in the West. But Denver has more scoring depth on their roster, and guys like have helped Jokic all season and have even picked it up once Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr. has seen an increase in his production over the last few games and newly acquired Aaron Gordon is starting to become more comfortable. The only guy with elite scoring ability that Paul plays with is Devin Booker.

Paul has the upper hand because his team is in the upper echelon of the league this season. His basketball intelligence has almost singlehandedly propelled a rising team to a championship contender. Paul makes winning play, after winning play, after winning play for Phoenix, and that has allowed them to obtain the second-best record in the league. If that doesn’t scream MVP I don’t know what does, especially in a season where many top players were hurt and didn’t play in enough games to truly be considered for the award.

It’s also crazy that he’s doing this at the age of 35. He’s embarrassing guys while he should be filing his NBA AARP papers.

If the MVP award is truly about value and impact on your team, Paul is the only answer here.