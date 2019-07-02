Photo: Richard Heathcote (Getty)

Anyone concerned by Megan Rapinoe’s absence from the starting lineup of today’s USWNT Women’s World Cup semifinal against England was given swift reassurance that everything would be okay when Christen Press, Rapinoe’s replacement, scored this arrowing header just 10 minutes in:



Unfortunately, that confidence was eroded some not long after when England’s Ellen White leveled the scoring just about 10 minutes later:

Thankfully, Alex Morgan reestablished order in the 31st minute, and then celebrated by pretending to take a nice long sip of tea:

It’s now halftime and the U.S. have a 2-1 lead. Shaky defending aside, the U.S. are great, Press is the shit, Rose Lavelle is doing stuff like this—

—and England are a bunch of whiny clowns the universe is too just to reward with victory. We got this.