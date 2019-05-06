Photo: Frido Gentsch (AP)

Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title challenge probably ended on Saturday against Werder Bremen, as they gave up two goals in a five-minute span to let Die Werderaner steal a 2-2 draw that stretched Bayern Munich’s lead atop the table to four points. With two largely meaningless games left, BVB will almost certainly finish in second place, and Christian Pulisic’s tenure with the club will come to an end.

Pulisic played roughly half as many minutes this season as he did in all competitions last season, and while his final campaign before he takes his talents to Chelsea was a disappointment by any metric, he still managed to cram in one last highlight to top off his time in Germany. In the opening minutes of the game, Pulisic got onto a pass with a full head of steam, then outfoxed and outran a quintet of defenders before slipping it past the keeper for a tremendous solo goal.

Let’s hope for much more of this at Chelsea, he has an extremely good player to replace.