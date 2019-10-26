Christian Pulisic Finally Scored His First Premier League Goal [Updates]

American superstar Christian Pulisic made the most of his position in Chelsea’s starting lineup against Burnley on Saturday. A little over 20 minutes into the match, the wunderkind found himself on a breakaway with just on defender to his side. After slowing down to allow another Burnley defender to catch up and make the angle necessary for a goal that much more difficult, Pulisic slotted his shot just past the keeper to the far post for the first Premier League goal of his career. The emotion displayed in his celebration showed just how much that score meant to him.

Man, imagine how good fans could feel about the future of American soccer if the USMNT didn’t just get their ass handed to them by Canada.

Update: He scored again, the absolute legend.

Update (1:45 p.m.): Good lord, man.