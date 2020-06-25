Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Soccer

American Christian Pulisic’s Magisterial Goal is a Must See

julieadicaro
Julie DiCaro
Filed to:christian pulisic
christian pulisicPremier LeagueChelsea F.C.chelsea
Save
American Christian Pulisic celebrates gorgeous goal Thursday as his Chelsea F.C. knocked off Manchester City, 2-1.
American Christian Pulisic celebrates gorgeous goal Thursday as his Chelsea F.C. knocked off Manchester City, 2-1.
Photo: Getty

Hey, remember back in 1990 when you were super-stoked to watch American John Harkes be a non-factor for non-factor Sheffield Wednesday? He was the first American to play in the English Premier League and we were all amazed. Don’t pretend you weren’t.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2020, and we have an American factoring in the Premier League Championship on a team headed to the Champions League, and doing so in ridiculous fashion. Chelsea’s win over Manchester City on Thursday secured Liverpool’s spot at the top of the table.

Take a look at this coast-to-coast breakaway from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, from Hershey, Pa.:

Low and to the corner, just like your AYSO coach taught you.

It’s enough to make you excited for the USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers this fall.

Almost.

Julie DiCaro

Former sports-talking / law-talking chick. Push out the jive, bring in the love.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Finally, Jarome Iginla Has Peers

NASCAR President Confirms 1 Noose Found in 1,684 Garage Stalls — Bubba Wallace's

30 Reasons Why Baseball Isn’t Ready to Return

Vince Carter Will Be Remembered For More Than His Ridiculous, Insane, Outrageous, Thunderous, Posterizing, High-Flying Dunks