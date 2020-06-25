American Christian Pulisic’s Magisterial Goal is a Must See

American Christian Pulisic celebrates gorgeous goal Thursday as his Chelsea F.C. knocked off Manchester City, 2-1. Photo : Getty

Hey, remember back in 1990 when you were super-stoked to watch American John Harkes be a non-factor for non-factor Sheffield Wednesday? He was the first American to play in the English Premier League and we were all amazed. Don’t pretend you weren’t.



Fast forward to 2020, and we have an American factoring in the Premier League Championship on a team headed to the Champions League, and doing so in ridiculous fashion. Chelsea’s win over Manchester City on Thursday secured Liverpool’s spot at the top of the table.

Take a look at this coast-to-coast breakaway from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, from Hershey, Pa.:

Low and to the corner, just like your AYSO coach taught you.

It’s enough to make you excited for the USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers this fall.

Almost.