Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Clay Matthews was flagged for a bullshit roughing the passer call.

Last week, Matthews was called for roughing the passer on what would’ve been the game-ending interception. The Vikings ended up tying the score, and the game ended in a tie.

This week, with the Packers playing Washington, Matthews was flagged for roughing Alex Smith on yet another play that didn’t look that bad.

Instead of third down, Washington got a free first. The Packers ended up forcing a punt anyway, but still: Yeesh.